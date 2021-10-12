NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer feel will stick around through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with feels like temps at 90-93° .The countdown is on to the return of fall weather.

Today’s highs will be heading into the upper 80s yet again. Rain chances remain very low, although with so much moisture around, a little shower is possible.

Nothing really changes for the next several days, as we will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 under a mixture of sun and clouds. Rain chances remain low until Friday, when the cold front gets a little closer. This front will likely push through during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday, bringing quite a drastic change to the weather for the weekend.

Bruce: Countdown to a fall feel is on. Today through Friday will be summer-like. then Early Saturday a stronger cold front arrives dropping temps a good 10-15°. Lows will dip into the lower 50s north and lower 60s south this weekend. pic.twitter.com/jDqxmiUFZX — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 12, 2021

Fall will return then, as northerly winds kick up and temperatures drop a good 10-15 degrees. We may start the weekend a bit on the cloudy side, but will quickly transition to plenty of sunshine and a great feel. Lows by Sunday and Monday mornings will be near 50 north of the lake and around 60 to its south.

As we inch closer to the midpoint of October, our threat for a storm from the Gulf continues to diminish. A few disturbed areas out over the Atlantic have low chances for development. Of more importance is Pamela in the Pacific, which is set to become a hurricane as it crosses Mexico. There could be some flooding rains from this storm making it to Texas on Thursday, but none of that mess likely makes it to us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.