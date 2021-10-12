Duncan: Resourceful Saints find a way to get a win in Washington

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleanians are nothing if not resourceful.

Our ancestors taught us how to make bread pudding from stale leftover bread and to concoct delicious debris po-boys from collected scraps of roast beef.

In that way, the Saints this season have reflected their hometown heritage.

Each week, they’ve learned to make do with what they’ve had available at their disposal.

They’ve yet to play a single game with their full projected starting lineup. Yet, somehow they’ve managed to make it to the bye week at 3-2, just one game out of first place in the division standings.

Sunday’s 33-22 win in Washington was the latest example of their resourcefulness. They entered the game without eight projected starters and lost star playmakers Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris to injuries early in the first half. Yet, the Saints never blinked. They didn’t make excuses or lament their losses. Instead, they rallied the troops and found a way to win another football game.

This Saints team is still a work in progress in nearly every facet of the game. But it carries itself with an admirable pluck. What the Saints lack in talent, they make up for in grit, resiliency and mental toughness.

For all of his Xs and Os wizardry, Sean Payton’s greatest strength has always been his resourcefulness. He manages to cook up a great meal on game day no matter how bare his cupboard is.

And when adversity hits, he refuses to let his players or coaches feel sorry for themselves or take the easy way out.

The resiliency and resourcefulness he and his team have displayed so far in this young season are a great example for all of us in these challenging times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.