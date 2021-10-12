FAFSA application process open, don’t wait to apply

BBB Accredited Business
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now is the time to fill out the 2022-23 free application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA for parents and their college-aged teens.

You must submit a FAFSA application in order to be considered for most federal financial aid programs. Many state financial aid programs and scholarships also require a free application for federal student aid.

The Department of Education processes the FAFSA and notifies applicant with the Student Aid Report.

You are going to want to gather the following documents: your social security number, your federal income tax returns and W-2s from two years prior, and other records of money earned, if this applies to you: bank statements and records of investments and records of untaxed income.

“By completing the free application for Federal Student Aid a student not only is applying for the federal need base program but also the state program TOPS as well as our Louisiana go grant, so the earlier the application the better and students have the opportunity to see what they are available for,” said Deborah Paul, Scholarship and Grant Director with the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance.

Your online FAFSA is not complete until you submit it and view the confirmation page (it will also be emailed to you).

You can also print out the confirmation page and keep for your records.

FAFSA applications can be submitted online at studentaid.gov.

Federal Student Aid is available seven days a week to assist students and parents.

