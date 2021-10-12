BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Family makes memorial for fallen LSP trooper

The family of Adam Gaubert makes a memorial for the fallen trooper.
The family of Adam Gaubert makes a memorial for the fallen trooper.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The last few days have been anything but easy for the family of fallen hero Master Trooper Adam Gaubert. A small memorial and some fond memories are all they have left to hold onto.

“You could call him, we could as family, and he was there for you always...always,” said the trooper’s aunt, Jeri Gaubert Firmin.

The strong outpour of support from the community tugged at the family’s hearts. They always knew he loved to be involved, but perhaps they didn’t realize just how much.

“I didn’t really realize it until the news article. When it showed a picture of him reading a book in a classroom and it made my heart smile,” said the trooper’s cousin, Bridgett Gaubert Ranallo.

Even people who didn’t know him at all felt the need to reach out in some kind of way.

“Like the lady across the street, she came and put balloons and she doesn’t even know him. And then another gentleman we met this morning said he comes twice a day, and he lights the candles, and you know he doesn’t even know him,” Firmin continued.

To the family, Adam was always the one at the table they could rely on for a good laugh.

“That’s why we kinda did this for us, the family and the people that know him just to show our respect for him...and to honor him and what he gave us. Because he’s probably laughing right now like look at these fools, look at Aunt Jeri,” the family said as they all laughed.

The family says it’s still so hard to accept. But right now, they are taking one day at a time. And take comfort in knowing that he’ll always be watching.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says

Latest News

Report: Saints add kicker.
Report: Saints sign kicker Brian Johnson; place Cody Parkey on injured reserve
Tulane microbiologist Tiong Aw was awarded a $1.24 million grant from the federal Environmental...
EPA awards $1.24 million grant to Tulane microbiologist improving wastewater testing
One man is dead and a second person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Treme on...
1 killed, 1 injured in Treme double shooting
FILE - This Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, shows damage of a partial collapse at the Hard Rock...
Two years later: Hard Rock collapse
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, aerial file photo, one of two large cranes from the Hard...
Hard Rock Hotel