Police believe man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into Lake Bistineau

A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake Bistineau. A fisherman found a man dead in the lake Oct. 10, 2021.(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAKE BISTINEAU, La. (KSLA) — A man has been found dead in an ArkLaTex lake. And investigators now believe he was killed elsewhere then his body was dumped there.

A fisherman made the discovery Sunday, Oct. 10 in Lake Bistineau, Bossier sheriff’s Deputy Rod White said.

Divers were actively searching the area, as is standard procedure in such cases, the sheriff’s office spokesman added.

A day after the discovery off Louisiana Highway 154 in Bossier Parish, Shrevepeort police took over the investigation. They believe the man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into the lake on the Bossier Parish side.

“It was sad to see that body,” Tony Hullaby, who frequently fishes at Lake Bistineau, said Monday. He added that he heard about the discovery over the weekend.

“I’ve been fishing all my life. .. I be wondering what happened,” said Alice Cooper, who also goes fishing at the lake. “I be scared to come down here.”

Investigators have released no further information at this time. Police say it could be a couple more days before they release any new information about the homicide investigation.

Personnel from the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also were on the scene Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

