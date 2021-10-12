Report: Saints sign kicker Brian Johnson; place Cody Parkey on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The kicker shuffle continues for the Saints. According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the Saints are signing kicker Brian Johnson off the Bears practice squad to their active roster.

This comes as Cody Parkey is headed to injured reserve after suffering a groin injury Sunday, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports.

By adding Johnson to the active roster, he must stay there for three weeks. Saints kicker Wil Lutz remains on injured reserve with no definitive timeline on when he’ll return to the club.

Last week, Parkey missed two extra points. Parkey replaced Aldrick Rosas, who was cut after the Saints week three loss to the Giants.

