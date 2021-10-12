BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Report: Saints sign kicker Brian Johnson; place Cody Parkey on injured reserve

Report: Saints add kicker.
Report: Saints add kicker.(Source: Mark Lagrange/WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The kicker shuffle continues for the Saints. According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the Saints are signing kicker Brian Johnson off the Bears practice squad to their active roster.

This comes as Cody Parkey is headed to injured reserve after suffering a groin injury Sunday, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports.

By adding Johnson to the active roster, he must stay there for three weeks. Saints kicker Wil Lutz remains on injured reserve with no definitive timeline on when he’ll return to the club.

Last week, Parkey missed two extra points. Parkey replaced Aldrick Rosas, who was cut after the Saints week three loss to the Giants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says

Latest News

Doctor talks about Joe Burrow's possible throat contusion
Doctor talks about Joe Burrow's possible throat contusion
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs downfield after a catch but the play...
Ja’Marr Chase continues to make history with Bengals
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates second half touchdown with...
Overtime Podcast #257 - Saints Enter Bye Week with Win in Washington
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) finished with four touchdowns Sunday. (AP...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Washington