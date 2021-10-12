Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two children were killed Monday afternoon and a man was critically injured when their disabled car was rear-ended by another driver on southbound Interstate-510 at I-10 East, New Orleans police said.

Seventh District officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:51 p.m. They found two wrecked vehicles at the location: A dark-colored Jeep Wrangler driven by a man, and a white Lexus occupied by a man, a 15-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl.

All three occupants of the Lexus were transported to the hospital by EMS, where both juveniles were pronounced dead. The adult male was listed in critical condition.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the occupants of the Lexus were traveling on I-510 South when they became disabled by a flat tire. They were rear-ended by the Jeep Wrangler.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the decedents and determine the official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and the notification of family.

