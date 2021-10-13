BBB Accredited Business
All-American corner Eli Ricks to miss remainder of season

Elias Ricks of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin...
Elias Ricks of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tigers were dealt another blow on Wednesday, Oct. 13 during coach Ed Orgeron’s weekly SEC Teleconference he announced that All-American cornerback Eli Ricks will miss the remainder of the season.

Ricks, injured his shoulder during the Kentucky game and his family decided to have an operation on it to get it fixed Coach O stated. It’s a nagging injury that kept on coming back.

Through six games Ricks has 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

The Tigers are already without one All-American cornerback in Derek Stingley Jr. and it is unclear if he will return this season. On Monday, Oct. 11 Coach Orgeron announced that star receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the season as well.

