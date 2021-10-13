Bicyclist fighting for his life after hit-and-run in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a man on life support after a hit-and-run is begging for answers and to bring those responsible to justice.

Reagan Gurney, 41, was struck by a vehicle on Fri., Oct. 8, around 9:15 p.m. while riding his bike at the intersection of Law and Bruzelles streets near Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue in the Seventh Ward. The driver didn’t stop and fled the scene, leaving Gurney in the middle of the road.

Gurney’s mother, Barbara McGraw, who lives in Maine, received a call that evening. She made travel arrangements to New Orleans where her son is currently in the hospital in critical condition suffering severe brain injuries from the accident.

“My son hasn’t come-to since the accident and most likely won’t,” said McGraw. “I’ll take anybody’s prayers. I’m hoping for a miracle.”

McGraw believes her son might have died at the scene if not for the help of passersby and nearby business owners.

“Accidents are accidents, but just to keep going and not hesitating when you hit a person and leave them there like a bag of trash,” she said.

That area of the Seventh Ward is a busy part of town, behind the Triangle Deli next to a McDonald’s. She hopes someone saw something or has information that could help police in their investigation.

“It’s just unimaginable for anybody to go through. For a mom to go through,” she said.

The family is running on very little hope Gurney will recover.

“Our lives are forever changed. He’s my son. Doesn’t matter if he’s 40 or five. He’s my son,” said McGraw. “I just hope that somebody comes forward and information is gathered because I just hope that people show my son as much love for him as he had for everybody else.”

The NOPD says right now there are no suspects and no identification on the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Family and friends of Gurney have set up a Go Fund Me to help cover his medical expenses.

