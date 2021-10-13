Bruce: T-Minus 3 days until a fall cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The countdown is on as we will finally see a break in the heat as a strong fall front is on the way Friday. Until then there will be very little day to day change for the rest of the week. The heat and humidity will be more like late summer. No rain is expected and highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. A few spots may even touch 90. The feels like will hit the low 90s for many of us.

Summer feel for now but a welcome change is on the way. T-minus 3 days as we countdown the days for a long awaited fall front. It is on the way and you will feel the change by Saturday morning just in time for the weekend. Check out the temps as we head into the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/YOPhFPg21z — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 13, 2021

The long awaited cold front will move into the area on Friday sparking a few showers. It will move across the region by Saturday ushering in cooler and drier weather.

Behind the front temperatures will drop into the 70s next weekend for highs with lows in the 50s and 60s by Sunday.

Next week looks to stay pleasant with temperatures a bit below average.

