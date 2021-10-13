BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: T-Minus 3 days until a fall cold front

Hot for now-Cooler this weekend
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The countdown is on as we will finally see a break in the heat as a strong fall front is on the way Friday. Until then there will be very little day to day change for the rest of the week. The heat and humidity will be more like late summer. No rain is expected and highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. A few spots may even touch 90. The feels like will hit the low 90s for many of us.

The long awaited cold front will move into the area on Friday sparking a few showers. It will move across the region by Saturday ushering in cooler and drier weather.

Behind the front temperatures will drop into the 70s next weekend for highs with lows in the 50s and 60s by Sunday.

Next week looks to stay pleasant with temperatures a bit below average.

