Gunfire on Grambling State campus kills 1 person, wounds the other

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire during homecoming week on the Grambling State campus claimed a life and wounded another person.

The two people shot each other about 1:08 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 in front of Favrot Student Union during an event not sanctioned by the school, authorities and university officials said.

Grambling State said that neither person is a student and that there was no active threat to the campus.

Two students did sustain minor injuries while fleeing the area, GSU added.

Another person is suspected of firing a gun into the air.

Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

