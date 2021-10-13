Man dies in motorcycle accident on Hwy. 1061 in Wilmer

WILMER, La. (WVUE) - A Kentwood man died in a motorcycle accident on Highway 1061 near Dummyline Road in Wilmer this morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troop L responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. where David Diddon was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers say that Diddon was traveling southbound on Hwy. 1061 in eastern Tangipahoa Parish on a 2010 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. The motorcycle, for reasons unknown, traveled off of the roadway to the left into an embankment. Diddon was ejected from the motorcycle, troopers say.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Diddon for routine scientific analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.