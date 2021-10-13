BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man dies in motorcycle accident on Hwy. 1061 in Wilmer

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, La. (WVUE) - A Kentwood man died in a motorcycle accident on Highway 1061 near Dummyline Road in Wilmer this morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troop L responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. where David Diddon was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers say that Diddon was traveling southbound on Hwy. 1061 in eastern Tangipahoa Parish on a 2010 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. The motorcycle, for reasons unknown, traveled off of the roadway to the left into an embankment. Diddon was ejected from the motorcycle, troopers say.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Diddon for routine scientific analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown

Latest News

While the Napoleon Avenue wharf is busy, inbound ships are not backing up here like they are on...
Shipping backups at Port NOLA not as bad as U.S. coasts
Cold front hits this weekend
Temperatures near 90 into Friday
Afternoon headlines for Wed., Oct. 13
Afternoon headlines for Wed., Oct. 13
Flu treatment for pets
Flu treatment for pets