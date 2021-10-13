BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

QuoteWizard ranks Louisiana drivers as 7th best in the nation

A study by QuoteWizard ranks Louisiana as the 7th best state for drivers.
A study by QuoteWizard ranks Louisiana as the 7th best state for drivers.(AP Newsroom)
By Julie LeBlanc Sober
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Almost anywhere you go in the state, you’ll hear someone complain about Louisiana drivers. But according to research from QuoteWizard, maybe we’re not so bad in comparison to other states.

READ: QuoteWizard ranks best and worst drivers by state

According to the article above, Iowa, North Dakota, Virginia, California and Alaska are the top five WORST states for drivers.

QuoteWizard looked at over 2 million insurance quotes from around the country, factoring in data such as DUIs, accidents, speeding tickets and citations.

Surprisingly, Louisiana ranked number 7 on the BEST states for drivers:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. West Virginia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Kentucky
  5. Illinois
  6. Delaware
  7. Louisiana
  8. Michigan
  9. Arizona
  10. Connecticut

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Elias Ricks of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin...
All-American corner Eli Ricks to miss remainder of season
One man is dead and a second person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Treme on...
1 killed, 1 injured in Treme double shooting
NOPD says that a Walgreens in the Seventh Ward was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning
Seventh Ward Walgreens robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, NOPD says
Orleans Parish prosecutors have refused more felony cases than they have accepted in the first...
Orleans DA’s office under Jason Williams pursuing fewer violent felony cases, study finds