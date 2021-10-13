BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Seventh Ward Walgreens robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, NOPD says

NOPD says that a Walgreens in the Seventh Ward was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning
NOPD says that a Walgreens in the Seventh Ward was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to information provided by the NOPD in their major offense log, the Walgreens location on Elysian Fields was robbed at gunpoint yesterday.

Police say that the suspect, an unidentified man, demanded that the manager open a safe in the store. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The offense occurred at 7:04 a.m.

Police ask that anyone with any possible leads to the identity of the suspect or circumstances around the crime to please call 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Elias Ricks of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin...
All-American corner Eli Ricks to miss remainder of season
One man is dead and a second person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Treme on...
1 killed, 1 injured in Treme double shooting
A study by QuoteWizard ranks Louisiana as the 7th best state for drivers.
QuoteWizard ranks Louisiana drivers as 7th best in the nation
Orleans Parish prosecutors have refused more felony cases than they have accepted in the first...
Orleans DA’s office under Jason Williams pursuing fewer violent felony cases, study finds