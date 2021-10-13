Seventh Ward Walgreens robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to information provided by the NOPD in their major offense log, the Walgreens location on Elysian Fields was robbed at gunpoint yesterday.

Police say that the suspect, an unidentified man, demanded that the manager open a safe in the store. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The offense occurred at 7:04 a.m.

Police ask that anyone with any possible leads to the identity of the suspect or circumstances around the crime to please call 504-822-1111.

