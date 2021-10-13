BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Shipping backups at Port NOLA not as bad as U.S. coasts

While the Napoleon Avenue wharf is busy, inbound ships are not backing up here like they are on...
While the Napoleon Avenue wharf is busy, inbound ships are not backing up here like they are on the east and west coasts.(rob masson)
By Rob Masson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials with the Port of New Orleans say they are seeing backups of container ships, but not like on the east and west coasts of the country.

There have been delays in shipping traffic in south Louisiana for some time, due to the hurricane and now the pandemic. Hundreds of containers from the ship Tempanos were being offloaded at the Napoleon Avenue wharf Monday, after being rerouted following Hurricane Ida.

“They discharged cargo to other ports but its coming back to Port NOLA today,” said Port NOLA Chief Commercial Officer Todd Rives.

While the Napoleon Avenue wharf is busy, inbound ships are not backing up here like they are on the east and west coasts, due to their proximity to Europe and China.

“LA and Long Beach are the biggest problem with about 50 or so. Savannah has about 20 about 17 miles out into the Atlantic,” said Bethany Stich, Ph.D., a UNO Transportation Studies Professor.

Transportation experts say supply line problems are making some goods scarce and others more expensive.

“People are now buying exercise equipment and furniture and we saw this real surge of consumer products into the US,” said Rives. “And now we have all this cargo hitting our infrastructure all at the same time.”

Trucking companies and warehouse operators can’t keep up. Store shelves sit empty.

Though the shipping delays are nowhere near as chronic as they are elsewhere, New Orleans has experienced some caused after Ida when the city lost power for over a week.

Now the port is back and though it may benefit from delays in other cities, Port NOLA officials are thinking more long-term.

Officials are spending $100 million to bring in four new cranes to expand the Napoleon Avenue container facility in their effort to attract more long-term business. But for now, at least, they don’t expect many vessels to reroute here from clogged ports on the coasts because of distance and distribution issues.

The four new cranes at the Napoleon Avenue wharf are expected to double the capacity there. They are expected to arrive around Thanksgiving, but their shipment was also delayed due to pandemic-related supply line issues.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown

Latest News

The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws
The largest Raising Cane's in the south is in Hattiesburg.
Cane’s sending corporate staff to fill in as fry cooks, cashiers amid labor shortage
Catch your favorite artists and discover new ones at dozens of safe, live performances at...
NOLAxNOLA, first club-based music festival in the country, starts Oct. 7
Ida recovery and economic development
Ida recovery and economic development