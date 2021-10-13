‘You got to survive,’ Families still living in tents as state-provided trailers arrive in St. Charles Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -For about 6 weeks now, these tents and tarps have served as the Nazio family’s home.

“We looked at it as one big, long camping trip,” said Hypolite Nazio.

At least 5th grader Chasity has found the bright side.

“At least I get my own room,” said Chasity.

Hurricane Ida rendered their generations-old home uninhabitable.

Father, Hypolite says he plans to do a lot of the rebuilding himself but it’s a project that could take more than a year.

“It’d be nice if we could get help with the trailer, but I mean, we can make this home for a while,” Nazio said. “With the amount of people that was impacted I do wish they could move a little faster, but I think they’re covering about as fast as they can go.”

“We saw we had 500 homes that were completely destroyed and 7000 homes that had major damage in St. Charles parish,” said Parish President Matthew Jewell.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell says only a few state-provided trailers have been paired with families so far and hopes that process will start to pick up. He says the fact they now have trailers in staging areas is huge.

“I frankly am relieved to see it because I was worried about our residents who may be in a tent or may be living in a home that has mold. Or it’s just unlivable or living with their family now. This is a much safer environment for our residents to be in and this will help them again start the process of rebuilding,” said Jewell.

“You got to do what you got to do to survive. This is our best way to survive,” said Nazio.

Nazio still doesn’t know when their trailer will arrive.

“We are in tents. Might be here for a year or two but we’re going to rebuild,” said Nazio.

He says with all the challenges also come the blessings of growing closer as a family.

For those needing to register for housing, they can do so at idashelteringla.com or by calling (844) 268-0301.

