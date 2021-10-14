BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

$2,500 reward offered for info on Bald Eagle shooting in Rapides Parish

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars in the air.
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, a bald eagle soars in the air.(AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Federal and state wildlife agencies are looking for information on the shooting of two American bald eagles.

Back on October 7, the eagles were recovered in Rapides Parish on Kincaid Lake with gunshot wounds from a small-caliber firearm, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The birds are protected and violations of the statutes carry a maximum criminal penalty upwards of $100,000 and up to a year in federal prison.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a conviction of the person responsible. You can contact them at 601-331-0292.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws

Latest News

NOFD battling fire on short street
3 alarm fire in Carrollton area; NOFD on site
Inflation hits pocketbooks hard
Inflation rates are rising and hitting wallets hard
Carrollton area fire update: 3 alarm fire; 19 units responding
Carrollton area fire update: 3 alarm fire; 19 units responding
Saints update (bye week, injured player stats)
Saints update (bye week, injured player stats)
Wild World of Weather
Wild World of Weather