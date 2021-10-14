BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: 2 more days until the feel of fall arrives

2 more hot days to go
2 more hot days to go(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The countdown to fall continues as today and tomorrow will feel like summer with highs in the 88-90° range. With high humidity it feels more like the low 90s in spots. This weekend are when the big changes come.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday sparking a few showers and storms late in the day. It will move across the region by Saturday ushering in cooler and drier weather.

Behind the front temperatures will drop into the 70s next weekend for highs with lows mostly in the 50s by Sunday morning. A few spots could even see upper 40s north of the lake.

Next week looks to stay pleasant with temperatures a bit below average. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and a few showers possible by midweek.

