Bruce: 2 more days until the feel of fall arrives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The countdown to fall continues as today and tomorrow will feel like summer with highs in the 88-90° range. With high humidity it feels more like the low 90s in spots. This weekend are when the big changes come.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday sparking a few showers and storms late in the day. It will move across the region by Saturday ushering in cooler and drier weather.

Bruce: 2 more days until the cooler air here. And the timing could no be any better as it hits this weekend. Highs will be 10-15° cooler and lows in the 49-51° range north and 59-63° south. Its been a long time coming. pic.twitter.com/5c22FB3LZW — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 14, 2021

Behind the front temperatures will drop into the 70s next weekend for highs with lows mostly in the 50s by Sunday morning. A few spots could even see upper 40s north of the lake.

Next week looks to stay pleasant with temperatures a bit below average. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and a few showers possible by midweek.

