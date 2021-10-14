BBB Accredited Business
Coast Guard: California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A leak in an oil pipeline caused a spill off the coast of Southern California, sending about 126,000 gallons of oil into the ocean, some ending up on beaches in Orange County.(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Coast Guard official says the amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to about 25,000 gallons.

The worst-case scenario for the leak off the coast of Orange County was previously determined to be at least about 25,000 gallons and no more than 132,000 gallons.

Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore said Thursday the final count for the spill will likely be closer to the lower figure, which correlates with the amount of oiling seen on the California shore.

Workers in protective gear have been combing the sand for oil washing ashore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

