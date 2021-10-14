Missing 14-year-old girl might be with man she met online, TPSO says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A missing 14-year-old girl might be with a man she met online, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Watkins ran away from her home on Oct. 7 and has not been seen since. Detectives said she could be with a “male over the age of 18″ who she met on line. Officers are concerned about her safety.

The sheriff’s department did not say if she is still on the North Shore or in the New Orleans area.

Anyone with information about Kayla is asked to contact Detective Bradberry at 985-902-2045.

