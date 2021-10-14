BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Missing 14-year-old girl might be with man she met online, TPSO says

Kayla Watkins, 14, is believed to be with a man she met online.
Kayla Watkins, 14, is believed to be with a man she met online.(TPSO)
By Chris Finch
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A missing 14-year-old girl might be with a man she met online, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Watkins ran away from her home on Oct. 7 and has not been seen since. Detectives said she could be with a “male over the age of 18″ who she met on line. Officers are concerned about her safety.

The sheriff’s department did not say if she is still on the North Shore or in the New Orleans area.

Anyone with information about Kayla is asked to contact Detective Bradberry at 985-902-2045.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws

Latest News

John Curtis High School Football
Jesuit vs. John Curtis Preview 10/13
One man is dead and a second person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Treme on...
Victim killed in Treme double shooting identified
Police say the incident occurred in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Ln. around 4:17 p.m.
NOPD investigating Algiers shooting death
Four men in a pickup truck pulled up and hitched up to a trailer carrying $30,000 worth of band...
Four accused of stealing Destrehan band trailer full of equipment, attempting to sell on Facebook