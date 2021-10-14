New Orleans EMS first in region to carry blood for emergency transfusions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Emergency Medical Services will be the first ground ambulances in the region to carry blood for emergency transfusions for patients with traumatic injuries.

Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death. Early transfusions have been shown to improve outcomes for patients with major traumatic bleeding.

The NOEMS has partnered with The Blood Center to begin the program on Monday (Oct. 18). Select paramedics have been trained on how and when to administer the blood.

“New Orleans EMS, along with fire and police have improved patient outcomes with the application of tourniquets on patients with traumatic bleeding to the extremities. The term ‘Golden Hour’ is frequently used in emergency medicine, meaning that the care provided within the first 60 minutes after an injury often has the greatest impact on long term survival,” EMS officials said.

To find your nearest donor center or to learn more about becoming a donor, visit thebloodcenter.org.

In addition to the roll out of blood products, New Orleans EMS will continue their “Stop the Bleed” campaign, teaching bleeding control in the community at no cost. For more details or to host “Stop the Bleed” or any other community education, please CLICK HERE to complete a NOLA Ready training request.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.