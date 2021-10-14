NOPD arrest suspect for the shooting that left 2 people dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested Nairobi K. Davis in the investigation of the double homicide incident that occurred on October 6 in the 600 block of General Taylor St. that also injured two additional victims.

During the investigation, NOPD homicide detectives developed and identified Davis as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Davis was located today at a residence in the 1700 block of Hendee Street where he was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

