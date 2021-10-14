BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD arrest suspect for the shooting that left 2 people dead

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested Nairobi K. Davis in the investigation of the double homicide incident that occurred on October 6 in the 600 block of General Taylor St. that also injured two additional victims.

During the investigation, NOPD homicide detectives developed and identified Davis as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Davis was located today at a residence in the 1700 block of Hendee Street where he was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

RELATED STORIES:

Four Uptown shooting victims were working with youth organization

Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown

2 dead, 5 injured in violent New Orleans night

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown

Latest News

Arrest made in Quad shooting
Arrest made in Quad shooting
Gaming and tech jobs in NOLA
Video game giant brings headquarters to New Orleans
Three pedestrians ages 37, 10 and 6 were struck by a GMC pickup on Louisiana Highway 1 in the...
Pickup hits adult, 2 children in Natchez, La.
Gaming and tech jobs in NOLA
Gaming and tech jobs in NOLA