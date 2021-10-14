BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating Algiers shooting death

Police say the incident occurred in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Ln. around 4:17 p.m.
Police say the incident occurred in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Ln. around 4:17 p.m.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in Algiers Wednesday evening, according to their major offense log.

Police say the incident occurred in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Ln. around 4:17 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was standing outside when multiple shots were fired, striking the victim multiple times. The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws

Latest News

One man is dead and a second person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Treme on...
Victim killed in Treme double shooting identified
Four men in a pickup truck pulled up and hitched up to a trailer carrying $30,000 worth of band...
Four accused of stealing Destrehan band trailer full of equipment, attempting to sell on Facebook
Hubert the hound got into trouble at the park when he managed to crawl inside a pipe, sending...
Crews free dog trapped in storm drain
NOPD arrested Nairobi K. Davis in the investigation of the double homicide incident that...
NOPD arrests man accused of killing 2 men, shooting 2 others outside church