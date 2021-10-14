NOPD investigating Algiers shooting death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in Algiers Wednesday evening, according to their major offense log.

Police say the incident occurred in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Ln. around 4:17 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was standing outside when multiple shots were fired, striking the victim multiple times. The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.

