Pickup hits adult, 2 children in Natchez, La.

NATCHEZ, La. (KSLA) — An adult and two children have been struck by a GMC pickup in the Natchitoches Parish village of Natchez.

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS personnel have taken the adult, who is 37 years old, and the two youths, ages 10 and 6, to the Natchitoches hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, Natchitoches sheriff’s Capt. Tony Moran said.

The scene of the accident near a dollar store on Louisiana Highway 1 near Louisiana Highway 119 is still active, he added.

The parish’s 911 center received multiple calls reporting the accident at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

It’s now being investigated by Natchez police and Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies.

