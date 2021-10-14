BBB Accredited Business
Pickup hits adult, 2 children in Natchez, La.

Injuries to the victims — ages 37, 10 and 6 — are not life-threatening, authorities say
Three pedestrians ages 37, 10 and 6 were struck by a GMC pickup on Louisiana Highway 1 in the...
Three pedestrians ages 37, 10 and 6 were struck by a GMC pickup on Louisiana Highway 1 in the Natchitoches Parish village of Natchez on the night of Oct. 13, 2021.(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHEZ, La. (KSLA) — An adult and two children have been struck by a GMC pickup in the Natchitoches Parish village of Natchez.

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS personnel have taken the adult, who is 37 years old, and the two youths, ages 10 and 6, to the Natchitoches hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, Natchitoches sheriff’s Capt. Tony Moran said.

The scene of the accident near a dollar store on Louisiana Highway 1 near Louisiana Highway 119 is still active, he added.

The parish’s 911 center received multiple calls reporting the accident at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

It’s now being investigated by Natchez police and Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

