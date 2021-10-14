BBB Accredited Business
REPORT: LSU DE Ali Gaye out for season after surgery

Ali Gaye during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Source: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another blow was dealt to the LSU Tigers as defensive end Ali Gaye will need season-ending surgery to repair an injury that he suffered during the Kentucky game, according to The Athletics’ Brody Miller.

Gaye had 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks so far this season through six games. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron stated that All-American cornerback Eli Ricks and Kayshon Boutte are already out for the season.

The Tigers are already without All-American Derek Stingley Jr. and it is unclear if he will return this season. Defensive end Andre Anthony is already out for the season after an injury he suffered against Central Michigan.

LSU is expected to get back defensive tackle Glen Logan who has yet to play this season.

