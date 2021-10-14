Two victims airlifted to hospital after tractor accident

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Ponchartrain Drive at Broad was reopened after being shut down for more than 45 minutes.

As you may have seen earlier, Pontchartrain Dr. was shut down for approximately 30 minutes while two (2) AirMed helicopters transported two severely injured men to University Hospital. The two men were working on storm recovery work, when they were both run over by a tractor. The tractor somehow slipped into gear and ran over both men. No one was driving the tractor, at the time of the incident. Both men suffered severe injuries, prompting them having to be airlifted. This incident is being classified as an accident. We extend our prayers for the two men involved in this incident. Posted by Slidell Police Department on Thursday, October 14, 2021

