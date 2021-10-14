Two victims airlifted to hospital after tractor accident
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Ponchartrain Drive at Broad was reopened after being shut down for more than 45 minutes.
According to Slidell Police, two men were working on storm recovery work when they were both run over by a tractor. The tractor had slipped into gear and ran over both men.
Both men suffered severe injuries which prompted the airlift.
