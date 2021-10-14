BBB Accredited Business
Two victims airlifted to hospital after tractor accident

Two men had to be airlifted to a local hospital after a tractor accident that happened in...
Two men had to be airlifted to a local hospital after a tractor accident that happened in Slidell.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Ponchartrain Drive at Broad was reopened after being shut down for more than 45 minutes.

According to Slidell Police, two men were working on storm recovery work when they were both run over by a tractor. The tractor had slipped into gear and ran over both men.

Both men suffered severe injuries which prompted the airlift.

As you may have seen earlier, Pontchartrain Dr. was shut down for approximately 30 minutes while two (2) AirMed helicopters transported two severely injured men to University Hospital. The two men were working on storm recovery work, when they were both run over by a tractor. The tractor somehow slipped into gear and ran over both men. No one was driving the tractor, at the time of the incident. Both men suffered severe injuries, prompting them having to be airlifted. This incident is being classified as an accident. We extend our prayers for the two men involved in this incident.

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Thursday, October 14, 2021

