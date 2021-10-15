BBB Accredited Business
3 alarm fire in Carrollton area; NOFD on site

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOFD is currently working a 3 alarm fire at the corner of South Claiborne and South Carrollton.

Captain Edwin Holmes explained that the fire was moved from a 2 to a 3 alarm fire because the fire search and rescue who responded came from the station just around the corner and they needed a break. He also said the upgrade is due to the fire still burning and the position of the building is close to other homes.

About a dozen engines responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Short Street at duplex residence.

Residents on the scene outside of the home say that all occupants got out of the duplex as NOFD continues to work the scene.

Those traveling on Claiborne will experience issues or delays due to heavy activity in the area.

