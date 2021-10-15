Bruce; Fall front brings long awaited cooler air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are counting down the hours with the long anticipated return to fall weather is just hours away as a strong cold front is set to blow through later tonight.

As the front moves in after midnight, expect a few showers and a stray thunderstorm but it will not last long.

Waking up Saturday morning, strong northerly winds will be blowing and temperatures will be crashing across the region. Now since the timing of the front will be in the middle of the night our lows to start the weekend won’t be considerably less but the afternoon highs will be. Most locations will be a good 15 degrees cooler for highs Saturday afternoon as we struggle into the middle 70s.

Bruce: Fall front is on the way tonight. A few showers with the front after midnight. Then we usher in a fall feel with weekend highs in the lower to mid 70s. and lows by Sunday am 40s north and 50s south pic.twitter.com/z9G298ZtmB — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 15, 2021

There will be some clouds to contend with behind this front and that goes for Saturday and again Sunday but honestly, more clouds mean lower temperatures so I don’t think anyone will be complaining. Sunday morning will be the coolest of this stretch as north shore areas likely will dip into the upper 40s and generally everyone south of the lake will be in the 50s.

Slowly into next week we moderate the temperatures with humidity returning again by midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.