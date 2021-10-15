BBB Accredited Business
Fox 8 takes home 10 first place New Orleans press club awards

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big congrats to the Fox 8 staff. We took home 10 first place awards at the New Orleans Press Club awards.

Lee Zurik and producer Cody Lillich won in the Medical, Investigative, Governmental, and Business Reporting categories.

John Snell won for General News Photography, Dave McNamara won Lifestyle Reporting, and Garland Gillen won for Best Sports Feature.

The entire staff won for Best Planned Event, producer Dannah Sauer took home Best Newscast and our Chief Meteorologist David Bernard won for Best Weathercast for the third year in a row.

