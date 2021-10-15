Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto signs contract for body cameras for officers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto shared information in an interview Thursday night that he has signed an $8.77 million contract for body cameras that officers will be required to wear on duty.

In the interview, Lopinto said he agreed to 500 cameras, which is expected to be delivered in 2 weeks and ready for use by mid-December.

Lopinto stated in the interview that he’s always wanted to use body cameras, but he had to wait until it could fit into his budget.

“When I ran for office, I said cameras are the future,” he said. “I inherited a $3 million deficit from my predecessor. I had to make it all fit. Keep in mind, we’re the only agency in the state with an accredited crime lab that allows us to solve crimes more easily, and other agencies come to us.”

According to Lopinto, cameras will be distributed in phases as officers are trained.

Watch full interview below:

Jeff Talk: Body Cameras in Jefferson Parish Hosted by Paul Anger and Leslie Smith Guests: Sheriff Joseph Lopinto and Scott Sternberg Posted by Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021

