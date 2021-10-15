JT Curtis captures win No. 600

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six-hundred wins, that’s quite a coaching accomplishment for JT Curtis. And to think, his first year at Curtis, the team finished 0-10. Curtis captured the monumental achievement last Friday at Shaw. The text, phone calls continue coming in for the legendary coach.

“They’re nice. They’re nice to have. I really appreciate them. I had 100 of them. Not only from alumni, coaches, players, and different people, and that’s great. It’s good to see it, and I’ve shared it with other people. Because so many of us are responsible for these wins, as I’ve said before, just not myself. I think they deserve those same congratulations and accolades,” said JT Curtis.

But, in true coaching fashion, it’s time to move on. The Patriots main goal is state title No. 28.

“Really and truly Garland, that’s kind of the uniqueness of athletics. You find yourself at one point happy, and the next you realize, wow, what do I have coming up. That brings you back to some reality, and that’s where we are right now,” said Curtis.

Curtis is getting up in age, and he’s been doing this since the 1960′s. So how long does JT have left at the River Ridge school.

“If I ever don’t look forward to going to practice. If I ever get to the point where I make my practice schedule, and I don’t feel good and I don’t want to do it, I’m out. I’m out, and the reason I have is simple. I’m not going to cheat those kids. These young men and these young women in athletics, no matter what sport you’re playing, have one opportunity in life to do this. In my opinion, it’s that important. One, there’s no money that can buy it back. There’s nothing you can do to get it back. So we’re going to do all we can to be successful,” said Curtis.

JT is No. 2 on the list of most wins for a high school football coach in the country. No. 1, John McKissick with 620, he’s retired.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.