BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A school official in Texas is under fire for telling teachers if they have a book on the Holocaust, they also must have one opposing the historical documentation of it.

The executive director of curriculum for Carroll Independent School District in suburban Dallas made the comment at a training session for elementary school teachers.

School officials were explaining how teachers should implement a new law in Texas that seeks to restrict discussion of race and history in schools.

A staff member recorded an exchange with Gina Peddy in a hallway after the session had ended, among a smaller group of educators.

“Just try to remember the concepts of (Texas House Bill) 3979. And make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has opposing, that has other perspectives,” Peddy said.

One teacher is heard saying, “How do you oppose the Holocaust?”

Peddy can be heard on a longer recording obtained by NBC answering that question with “Believe me, that’s coming up.”

The district’s superintendent has issued an apology, saying, “We recognize there are not two sides of the Holocaust.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws

Latest News

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as...
US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers
NOFD battling fire on short street
3 alarm fire in Carrollton area; NOFD on site
A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
AUDIO: Teachers told to seek opposing viewpoints of Holocaust