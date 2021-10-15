Two wanted for questioning in murder of ‘Wing Taxi’ owner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating and identifying two subjects wanted in connection to the murder of Richard Washington.

Washington was followed home from work and shot to death in his backyard just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, in the 2200 block of Burgundy Street, two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi on Toulouse Street.

Police obtained video footage and were able to develop pictures of two persons of interest. The subjects are not wanted on criminal charges at this time, however, detectives believe they have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

Police are looking to identify two subjects in connection to the murder of a French Quarter business owner killed just two days after his grand opening. (NOPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nicole Alcala at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

