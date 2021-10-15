BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two wanted for questioning in murder of ‘Wing Taxi’ owner

By Mykal Vincent and Kaitlin Rust
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating and identifying two subjects wanted in connection to the murder of Richard Washington.

Washington was followed home from work and shot to death in his backyard just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, in the 2200 block of Burgundy Street, two days after the grand opening of Wing Taxi on Toulouse Street.

Police obtained video footage and were able to develop pictures of two persons of interest. The subjects are not wanted on criminal charges at this time, however, detectives believe they have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

Police are looking to identify two subjects in connection to the murder of a French Quarter...
Police are looking to identify two subjects in connection to the murder of a French Quarter business owner killed just two days after his grand opening.(NOPD)

Previous story: French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nicole Alcala at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws

Latest News

Mardi Gras and Cantrell MSY vaccine mandates
Krewe of Boo to be test case for carnival COVID restrictions
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
ODMAP rollout shows real-time surveillance of drug overdoses in Orleans Parish
A jury unanimously found Rudy Melerine guilty of two counts of attempted murder after he...
Man found guilty of brutally attacking parents with hammer in St. Tammany
Mardi Gras and Cantrell MSY vaccine mandates
Mardi Gras and Cantrell MSY vaccine mandates