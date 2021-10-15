Zack: Strong cold front set to sweep through later tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s almost here, the long anticipated return to fall weather is just hours away as a strong cold front is set to blow through later tonight.

First we have one more day of summer-like weather to manage. Highs will soar ahead of this front on your Friday as I’m expecting plenty of spots to hit 90 today. Rain chances remain low but not zero. Expect a shower or two through the afternoon with maybe even a storm possible as we get into this evening due to the approaching front.

Waking up Saturday morning, strong northerly winds will be blowing and temperatures will be crashing across the region. Now since the timing of the front will be in the middle of the night our lows to start the weekend won’t be considerably less but the afternoon highs will be. Most locations will be a good 15 degrees cooler for highs Saturday afternoon as we struggle into the middle 70s.

There will be some clouds to contend with behind this front and that goes for Saturday and again Sunday but honestly, more clouds mean lower temperatures so I don’t think anyone will be complaining. Sunday morning will be the coolest of this stretch as north shore areas likely will dip into the upper 40s and generally everyone south of the lake will be in the 50s.

Slowly into next week we moderate the temperatures with humidity returning again by midweek.

