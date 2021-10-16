BBB Accredited Business
6 arrested, 3 guns seized at high school football game in Houma, sheriff says

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said it staved off potential gun violence with six arrests and three gun seizures Friday (Oct. 15) at a high school football game in Houma.(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Six people -- including two juveniles -- were arrested Friday night (Oct. 15) at a high school football game in Houma, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said detectives within his agency’s intel and gang unit received tips before kickoff that there was “an increased potential for violence” at the game between H.L. Bourgeois and Thibodaux high schools. The arrests were made at Thomas B. Smith Stadium in Houma, where Bourgeois won the game, 17-7.

Soignet said additional security officers were assigned to the stadium because of the rumors of brewing violence, including detectives, uniformed patrol deputies and K-9 officers. The sheriff said that during the game and immediately after, six arrests were made and three guns were confiscated. Two other people received court summonses for resisting arrest or interfering with law enforcement.

Those arrested included:

  • Maximelion Nikos Cardenas, 19, booked with battery on a police officer and resisting arrest;
  • Marcos Menendez, 18, booked with battery on a police officer with force or violence, and with two counts of resisting an officer;
  • Gus Washington, 20, booked with possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds;
  • Carlos Flores, 22, booked with two counts of battery on a police officer with force or violence;
  • An unnamed 17-year-old juvenile, booked with battery on a police officer with force or violence, disarming a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of tobacco by a juvenile, and possession of tobacco on school grounds;
  • An unnamed 15-year-old juvenile, booked with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds and resisting arrest.
Clockwise from top left, Maximelion Cardena, 19; Marcos Menendez, 18; Gus Washington, 20; and...
Clockwise from top left, Maximelion Cardena, 19; Marcos Menendez, 18; Gus Washington, 20; and Carlos Flores, 22; were arrested along with two juveniles Friday (Oct. 15) at the scene of a Bourgeois-Thibodaux high school football game in Houma, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)

