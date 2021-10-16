Despite a pandemic and hurricane, there’s still plenty to do in NOLA this October

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite the city’s biggest festivals getting canceled and a major hurricane tearing through the area, New Orleans has a lot to do this spooky season.

Ida may have caused a few delays but events and attractions are up and running as a lot of tourism returns to the city.

After a year off, the “Skeleton House” has risen again on St. Charles. Want to tickle your funny bone? Our puns are nothing compared to this display.

“I am down here looking at all the Halloween things taking pictures of friends just hanging out enjoying this wonderful weather,” Angela Bueche said.

There was a whole crowd gathered outside the gates just dying to do things on a boo-tiful fright-day night.

“I love to see the city full,” Bueche said.

After such a bleak outlook on October, it’s refreshing to see more things popping up in place.

“There are just so many things to do and people are coming into town, which is good which is giving our hotels, restaurants, and attractions good business,” Mark Romig with New Orleans & Co. said.

New Orleans & Co. has been behind that push to make sure those who provide our music, food, and culture wouldn’t be without.

That’s where things like NOLA x NOLA came from. The music festival is still going on through Sunday.

From the Fall Food celebration to Oktoberfest and Hispanic Heritage month, there’s tons to taste.

But, you can’t forget Krewe of Boo next weekend, the first parade to roll in over a year and a half.

“Reservations are coming in, but it’s going to take some time for us to get totally back on our feet,” Romig said.

If those options don’t cut it this October and you’re looking for something a little more heart-pumping, we have something that will have you screaming for your mummy.

“What’s more terrifying than a haunted house on fire?” Jeff Borne asked.

This year it’s “Inferno” at the Mortuary.

“We had everything ready to go and then this hurricane comes,” Borne said. “We got past that and that was the biggest hurdle because right now people are coming out in droves enjoying it.”

Owner Jeff Borne says he’s gotten a lot of calls from people coming into town and seen some tourists, but it’s mostly been the locals he’s been scaring the living daylights out of.

“The numbers of tickets we sold everything is pointing in the right direction that we’re going to have a fantastic year,” Borne said.

