Fontainebleau-Broadmoor area loses water pressure after motorist strikes fire hydrant near Nashville Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents in the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods were left with little to no water pressure Saturday morning (Oct. 16), after a motorist struck a fire hydrant and damaged a water main in the area, officials said.

A crew was dispatched to the damaged hydrant and piping near the corner of Nashville Avenue and Fontainebleau Drive, but the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said it had no estimate on how long repairs will take. Some residents, however, reported service restored to normal by around 12:20 p.m.

Residents in the area reported water pressure problems as early as 4 a.m. The issue did not cause a boil water advisory to be issued.

