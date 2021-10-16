BBB Accredited Business
Fontainebleau-Broadmoor area loses water pressure after motorist strikes fire hydrant near Nashville Avenue

Residents and businesses in the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods were left with little...
Residents and businesses in the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods were left with little to no water pressure early Saturday (Oct. 16) after a motorist reportedly struck a fire hydrant near the corner of Nashville Avenue and Fontainebleau Drive.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents in the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods were left with little to no water pressure Saturday morning (Oct. 16), after a motorist struck a fire hydrant and damaged a water main in the area, officials said.

A crew was dispatched to the damaged hydrant and piping near the corner of Nashville Avenue and Fontainebleau Drive, but the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said it had no estimate on how long repairs will take. Some residents, however, reported service restored to normal by around 12:20 p.m.

Residents in the area reported water pressure problems as early as 4 a.m. The issue did not cause a boil water advisory to be issued.

