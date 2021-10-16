Netflix reportedly fires organizer of the trans employee walkout

(WVUE) - Netflix is under media headlines again in response to Dave Chappelle’s show “The Closer.” According to The Verge, Netflix has fired an employee who was in charge of organizing the walkout on October 20. The termination is not because of the organized protest, but the employee allegedly leaked out confidential company data.

Netflix said that the employee leaked internal information that was used in a recent Bloomberg story. The information that was used discussed viewership metrics and pay for comedians. This particular employee was the only one who had access to this information and admitted to sharing them.

“We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

The former employee wanted to remain anonymous due to fear of online harassment. Reports describe the former employee as black, pregnant, and a trans resource employee resource group leader.

