BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans’ Municipal and Traffic Court re-opening Monday, but at temporary location after Ida damage

The Orleans Parish Municipal and Traffic Court, closed since Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29,...
The Orleans Parish Municipal and Traffic Court, closed since Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, announced it will re-open Monday (Oct. 18) at a temporary location, the former Veterans Administration building at 1601 Perdido St.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Municipal and Traffic Court announced it will re-open on Monday (Oct. 18) at a new, temporary location as its existing courthouse continues to repair damage from Hurricane Ida.

The announcement came only late Friday night, in an email sent just before 9 p.m. to city officials and media by the court’s Judicial Administrator Edward Walters.

Twelve hours later on Saturday morning, the court’s page on the city government website still had an advisory saying the court was closed indefinitely, due to “extensive structural damage” caused by the Aug. 29 hurricane. The advisory said no attachments or suspensions were being issued at this time, and told people with an upcoming court date, “please do not appear.”

Despite that, the email announcement sent Friday made clear that “anyone with a notice to appear on Monday (Oct. 18) or any subsequent day should be present at 11 a.m. for first appearance court, unless otherwise stated on the notice.”

The court’s temporary location will be inside the former Veterans Administration building at 1601 Perdido St., Walters’ email said. The court’s operating hours at the new location will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and a duty judge will be on-site from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The announcement reiterated that all current COVID-19 protocols required by the city will apply to those entering the court’s temporary home, including the mandatory wearing of masks or face coverings while inside.

For more information, call the court at (504) 658-8500 or visit the court’s website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws

Latest News

Blue Jays improve to 4-1
Jesuit beats John Curtis, 17-13
NOLA Halloween events
Despite a pandemic and hurricane, there’s still plenty to do in NOLA this October
NOLA Halloween events
NOLA Halloween events
NOLA Halloween events
NOLA Halloween events