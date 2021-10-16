New Orleans’ Municipal and Traffic Court re-opening Monday, but at temporary location after Ida damage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Municipal and Traffic Court announced it will re-open on Monday (Oct. 18) at a new, temporary location as its existing courthouse continues to repair damage from Hurricane Ida.

The announcement came only late Friday night, in an email sent just before 9 p.m. to city officials and media by the court’s Judicial Administrator Edward Walters.

Twelve hours later on Saturday morning, the court’s page on the city government website still had an advisory saying the court was closed indefinitely, due to “extensive structural damage” caused by the Aug. 29 hurricane. The advisory said no attachments or suspensions were being issued at this time, and told people with an upcoming court date, “please do not appear.”

Despite that, the email announcement sent Friday made clear that “anyone with a notice to appear on Monday (Oct. 18) or any subsequent day should be present at 11 a.m. for first appearance court, unless otherwise stated on the notice.”

The court’s temporary location will be inside the former Veterans Administration building at 1601 Perdido St., Walters’ email said. The court’s operating hours at the new location will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and a duty judge will be on-site from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The announcement reiterated that all current COVID-19 protocols required by the city will apply to those entering the court’s temporary home, including the mandatory wearing of masks or face coverings while inside.

