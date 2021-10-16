BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Spectacular fall weather behind a front

Just a few clouds around October 16th looking back towards downtown New Orleans. Dry conditions hold into next week.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a gorgeous Saturday and more spectacular weather is on the way. Our first real fall cold front brought in a pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s and upper 50s in a few spots. The day saw plenty of sunshine and blue sky with a nice feel to the dry air all across the region. High temperatures were in the low to mid 70s accompanied by a cool breeze. High pressure remains in control and mostly clear skies through the overnight will cool down nicely. Expect evening temperatures in the low 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will bring a few upper 40s to the north with many locations making it down into the 50s for Sunday morning. The nice streak will continue into the start of the week with humidity staying low into Wednesday.

