BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Offer of $20 not enough to stave off carjacking of 72-year-old man in Bywater

A 72-year-old man was pushed to the ground and had his keys and vehicle taken from him Friday...
A 72-year-old man was pushed to the ground and had his keys and vehicle taken from him Friday night (Oct. 15) outside his Bywater home in the 800 block of Louisa Street, after an assailant turned down his offer to take $20 instead, New Orleans police said.(Raycon)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 72-year-old man returning to his Bywater home Friday night (Oct. 15) tried to offer an alternative when an unknown man approached and demanded his car keys.

The victim offered his assailant $20, according to an initial incident report by New Orleans police. Unmoved, the attacker still pushed the older man to the ground and took his keys, fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The carjacking was reported in the 800 block of Louisa Street around 9:32 p.m., police said. The victim’s condition was not disclosed.

According to the crime dashboard on the New Orleans City Council’s website, there were 109 carjackings reported in the city in 2019. That number jumped by 128 percent to 235 reported carjackings in 2020.

Through Oct. 15 of this year, already 209 carjackings have been reported. That is a pace for another 12 percent increase to 264 by year’s end.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws

Latest News

Residents and businesses in the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods were left with little...
Fontainebleau-Broadmoor area loses water pressure after motorist strikes fire hydrant near Nashville Avenue
The Orleans Parish Municipal and Traffic Court, closed since Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29,...
New Orleans’ Municipal and Traffic Court re-opening Monday, but at temporary location after Ida damage
Blue Jays improve to 4-1
Jesuit beats John Curtis, 17-13
NOLA Halloween events
Despite a pandemic and hurricane, there’s still plenty to do in NOLA this October