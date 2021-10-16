Offer of $20 not enough to stave off carjacking of 72-year-old man in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 72-year-old man returning to his Bywater home Friday night (Oct. 15) tried to offer an alternative when an unknown man approached and demanded his car keys.

The victim offered his assailant $20, according to an initial incident report by New Orleans police. Unmoved, the attacker still pushed the older man to the ground and took his keys, fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The carjacking was reported in the 800 block of Louisa Street around 9:32 p.m., police said. The victim’s condition was not disclosed.

According to the crime dashboard on the New Orleans City Council’s website, there were 109 carjackings reported in the city in 2019. That number jumped by 128 percent to 235 reported carjackings in 2020.

Through Oct. 15 of this year, already 209 carjackings have been reported. That is a pace for another 12 percent increase to 264 by year’s end.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.