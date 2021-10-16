BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. The sentencing of Durst will be comparatively brief compared to his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years. The New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday, Oct. 14 for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer says New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin says he was notified that his client was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

DeGuerin says he doesn’t know Durst’s condition and is trying to find out more details.

The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago.

DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.”

Durst was convicted last month of murder for shooting Susan Berman in 2000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws

Latest News

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert...
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage
One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police . (Source: KTRK via...
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert...
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony, honoring fallen law enforcement officers at the...
Biden: ‘Democracy survived’ Capitol riot because of police