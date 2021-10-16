Zack: Fall weather arrives just in time for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cold front is through and a strong northerly wind is ushering in that fall feel on this Saturday.

Some clouds will be around to start the day but slowly we will transition to more sun by the afternoon. This will set the stage for a beautiful day of weather as that good feeling fall air moves in. Highs will climb to the middle 70s but be ready for some gusty winds as wind gusts around 30 mph will be common across the area.

Overnight tonight into Sunday morning will be downright chilly. Lows will fall into the upper 40s on the North Shore with 50s expected for everybody else. This means you may have to break out the jacket! A chilly start will give way to a beautiful Sunday forecast. Highs will climb into the low 70s with plenty of sun. Do note there will be extra clouds moving in as we finish off the weekend.

A disturbance passing by on Monday will likely lead to clouds but no rain is expected. Slowly we will transition back to more humidity and a small chance for a shower come the middle of next week.

