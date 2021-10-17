BBB Accredited Business
FOX 8 source: Ed Orgeron will be out as LSU head coach at the end of the season

Ed Orgeron is out at LSU come the end of the 2021 season.
Ed Orgeron is out at LSU come the end of the 2021 season.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bitter losses against UCLA and Auburn, plus, a flat-out embarrassing defeat in Kentucky, delivered a ton of heat to Ed Orgeron’s coaching seat. He no doubt felt it during the week leading up to the Florida game.

Orgeron willed his Tigers to a win as a double-digit underdog. O defiantly stood up in the postgame interview vowing to never back down.

“Yeah it’s about the team. It’s never going to be about me. I know I’m not going to blink. I’m not going to blink until the day I die. That ain’t happening, and our team didn’t blink,” said Ed Orgeron.

Less than 24 hours later, news leaked out O will not be back for the 2022 season. Sources told FOX 8 Sports, the Florida win had zero bearing on O’s future with LSU. He was out at the end of the season, no matter the result of Saturday’s contest.

The school and Orgeron reached a separation agreement. The Larose native will be out after the conclusion of the Tigers game against Texas A&M.

It’s quite a quick fall from grace for O. In January of 2020, he led LSU to a national title victory right here in New Orleans. But, all those good vibes of the 15-0 season, were quickly erased by a 5-5, 2020 campaign.

Off the field issues, including a Title IX lawsuit, also contributed to O’s eventual ouster.

Orgeron’s buyout is around $17 million.

