Man shot dead Saturday night in 7th Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old man was found fatally shot Saturday night (Oct. 16) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1800 block of Touro Street at 9:21 p.m., the NOPD said, and found the man slumped over the steering wheel of a white SUV with the apparent gunshot wound. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene by New Orleans EMS, police said.

Police provided no other details on the homicide, but ask that anyone with information on the killing to contact NOPD homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The shooting was one of at least five being investigated overnight by the NOPD.

The department said a 21-year-old man was standing near the corner of Piety and North Galvez streets near the Florida neighborhood around 7:54 p.m., when an unknown gunman approached and shot him in the groin. The victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

A 20-year-old man sitting inside a vehicle with a woman in the 1300 block of South Carrollton Avenue became a shooting victim around 11:49 p.m., police said. An unknown man approached the couple and tapped on the vehicle’s window. When the man got out to confront him, the armed man “ran away and fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the rear side,” police said. The victim was taken to a hospital by New Orleans EMS but his condition was not disclosed.

The department also reported Sunday at 12:43 a.m. that a man had been shot in the 1300 block of Dublin Street in the Leonidas neighborhood. That victim was taken to a hospital by New Orleans EMS but his condition and age were not disclosed.

And Sunday at 4:50 a.m., police said a man arrived at a hospital by private vehicle to seek treatment for a gunshot wound said to have been sustained in the 3900 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East. No further details were provided.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.