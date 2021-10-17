Nicondra: Sunny and cool conditions stick around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure in control is keeping things nice and pleasant around the area. Overnight lows dropped into the 40s north and 50s on Sunday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. The work week will start off pretty nice as well. A disturbance moving past the region just to the south will increase cloud cover making it a bit more gray to start the morning and keeping temperatures a few degrees warmer in the upper 50s north and low 60s. Sunshine will manage to break through by later in the afternoon so look for another nice day with highs in the low 70s. The perfect weather will have to break. As the high moves more east the on shore flow returns allowing for humidity to pick back up by late Tuesday on easterly and southeasterly winds. A few showers or even a thunderstorm or two is likely Wednesday and Thursday before the next front sweeps past bringing back the fall conditions for next weekend.

