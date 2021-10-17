BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf

New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in the overnight hours Saturday into early Sunday morning (Oct. 17).(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spectacular two-alarm blaze overnight engulfed the city’s Old Market Street Wharf, the New Orleans Fire Department said Sunday (Oct. 17).

Whipped by strong, gusty winds, the fire at its peak spread up-river the length of nearly four city blocks, from Market Street almost to the current wharf’s entrance at Felicity Street. The NOFD dispatched 16 units with 41 firefighters to battle the raging fire and keep it from reaching the current wharf facility.

Capt. Edwin Holmes, the NOFD’s spokesman, said at 2:15 a.m. that firefighters expected to be on the scene for several more hours as they worked to gain control. The fire first was reported Saturday night at 11:01 p.m.

Holmes said the first firefighters arrived on scene at 11:13 p.m. They sounded a second alarm 19 minutes later, requesting more units after realizing the scope of the fast-moving fire.

The cause of the fire will be investigated after it is brought under control, Holmes said. He described the fire as engulfing old creosote-soaked pilings and heavy timber members, which he said are difficult to ignite but “very hard to extinguish once lit.”

No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire, Holmes said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owner killed
French Quarter restaurant owner gunned down in Marigny backyard after work, family says
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Two children killed after car with flat tire is rear-ended on I-10, NOPD says
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws
Authorities said a suspected car thief attempted to ram an NOPD officer and Jefferson Parish...
Shots fired as stolen vehicle suspect leads deputies on wild chase through Metairie

Latest News

Overnight fire engulfs Old Market Street Wharf for Sunday, Oct. 17
Overnight fire engulfs Old Market Street Wharf for Sunday, Oct. 17
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said it staved off potential gun violence with six...
6 arrested, 3 guns seized at high school football game in Houma, sheriff says
A 72-year-old man was pushed to the ground and had his keys and vehicle taken from him Friday...
Offer of $20 not enough to stave off carjacking of 72-year-old man in Bywater
Residents and businesses in the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods were left with little...
Fontainebleau-Broadmoor area loses water pressure after motorist strikes fire hydrant near Nashville Avenue