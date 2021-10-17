Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spectacular two-alarm blaze overnight engulfed the city’s Old Market Street Wharf, the New Orleans Fire Department said Sunday (Oct. 17).

Whipped by strong, gusty winds, the fire at its peak spread up-river the length of nearly four city blocks, from Market Street almost to the current wharf’s entrance at Felicity Street. The NOFD dispatched 16 units with 41 firefighters to battle the raging fire and keep it from reaching the current wharf facility.

Capt. Edwin Holmes, the NOFD’s spokesman, said at 2:15 a.m. that firefighters expected to be on the scene for several more hours as they worked to gain control. The fire first was reported Saturday night at 11:01 p.m.

Holmes said the first firefighters arrived on scene at 11:13 p.m. They sounded a second alarm 19 minutes later, requesting more units after realizing the scope of the fast-moving fire.

The cause of the fire will be investigated after it is brought under control, Holmes said. He described the fire as engulfing old creosote-soaked pilings and heavy timber members, which he said are difficult to ignite but “very hard to extinguish once lit.”

No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire, Holmes said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

