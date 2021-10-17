BBB Accredited Business
Passenger on plane takes the mic and yells COVID conspiracy theories

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - A woman on a plane brings along her own microphone and shouts COVID conspiracy theories to other passengers mid-flight, as reported by TMZ.

In the video, she goes on rambling and announces her beliefs to try to catch everyone’s attention. One point she brags about she’s not bad to look at and turns up her mic to make sure everyone can hear her loud and clear.

Watch the video here:

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

