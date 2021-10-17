BBB Accredited Business
“Super Chargers” look strong as an underdog in our “Bet of the week”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back during an NFL football game...
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Baltimore Ravens have a flair for the dramatics in three of their four wins this season. Beating the Ravens in Overtime, taking down the winless Lions by two points, and getting by the Chiefs by a single point. They love a close game.

This week, Baltimore host one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. currently sits at 4-1, tops in the AFC West.

They possess one of the top QB’s in the league, Justin Herbert. He’s thrown for over 1,500 yards, and has 13 TD passes on the young season.

Plus, the run game is starting to heat up for the “Super Chargers.” Austin Ekeler racked up two touchdowns against the Browns in a shootout.

Yes, the Chargers are going across the country to play Baltimore, but they’re red-hot, and can win in any situation.

But guess what, the 4-1 Chargers are the underdog in this matchup. The Chargers are a strong play as a 3-point dog in our “Bet of the week.”

On Monday, the Chargers were actually a 3.5-point underdog, which sounds a lot better. If you can buy that .5 point, go for it. A Justin Tucker Ravens field goal could decide this one.

