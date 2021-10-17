BBB Accredited Business
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, NOPD says

A woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night (Oct. 16) on...
A woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night (Oct. 16) on Chef Menteur Highway at Gawain Drive in New Orleans East, the NOPD said.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 60-year-old woman attempting to cross an intersection in New Orleans East was struck and killed Saturday night (Oct. 16) by a hit-and-run driver, New Orleans police said.

The woman was a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway attempting to cross at Gawain Drive at 9:09 p.m., police said, when she was struck by a dark brown SUV that fled the scene after the incident. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries.

Police said the vehicle that struck her was a “large brown SUV,” but did not provide the make or model. The SUV should have front-end damage, the NOPD said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatality investigator Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6208.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

